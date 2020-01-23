Hugh Raven Purchases 179 Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Hugh Raven purchased 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($197.79).

Hugh Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Hugh Raven purchased 165 shares of Kier Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($197.51).

Kier Group stock opened at GBX 80.05 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.74. The company has a market cap of $129.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kier Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 547 ($7.20).

KIE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

