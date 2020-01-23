Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) Insider Purchases £1,292.01 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Iain Ferguson bought 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £430.67 ($566.52) per share, for a total transaction of £1,292.01 ($1,699.57).

Personal Assets Trust stock opened at £432 ($568.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £417.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is £422.11. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 392.08 ($5.16) and a 1-year high of £432.50 ($568.93).

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.