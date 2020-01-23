Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) Insider Peter Sharp Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) insider Peter Sharp sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £430,500 ($566,298.34).
Shares of Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 million and a PE ratio of 19.44. Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.40 ($1.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.24.
