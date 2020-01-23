Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Insider Clive Watson Purchases 37,500 Shares

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) insider Clive Watson purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.22. Breedon Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 90.40 ($1.19). The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56.

Several research firms recently commented on BREE. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Davy Research upgraded shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25 ($1.15).

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

