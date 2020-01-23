Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH) Insider Stephen Morgan Sells 300,000 Shares

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH) insider Stephen Morgan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £369,000 ($485,398.58).
MPH opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 23.75 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.86.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.