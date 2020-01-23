Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH) Insider Stephen Morgan Sells 300,000 Shares

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH) insider Stephen Morgan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £369,000 ($485,398.58).

MPH opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 23.75 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.86.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

