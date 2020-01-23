Oramed Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 657 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 788% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 297.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.