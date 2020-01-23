Traders Buy High Volume of Interactive Brokers Group Call Options (IEX:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,451 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 652% compared to the average volume of 193 call options.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $80.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

