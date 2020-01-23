Traders Buy High Volume of Interactive Brokers Group Call Options (IEX:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,451 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 652% compared to the average volume of 193 call options.
Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $80.32.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
