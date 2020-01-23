Analyzing Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) & Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s Int’l -0.43% -12.34% 5.62% Texas Roadhouse 6.15% 17.23% 9.09%

Papa John’s Int’l has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Texas Roadhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s Int’l $1.57 billion 1.34 $1.65 million $1.34 49.36 Texas Roadhouse $2.46 billion 1.68 $158.23 million $2.20 27.07

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Papa John’s Int’l. Texas Roadhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s Int’l, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Papa John’s Int’l pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Papa John’s Int’l pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Roadhouse pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Papa John’s Int’l has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Papa John’s Int’l and Texas Roadhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s Int’l 0 5 7 0 2.58 Texas Roadhouse 1 12 4 1 2.28

Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus price target of $62.55, suggesting a potential downside of 5.43%. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus price target of $59.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Papa John’s Int’l.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Papa John’s Int’l on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 5,303 Papa John's restaurants, which included 645 company-owned and 4,658 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

