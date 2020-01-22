BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 780,224 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $287.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.