BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $331.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $260.66 and a 52 week high of $332.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

