Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

