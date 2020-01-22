DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 440 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

