Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after buying an additional 147,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,348,000 after buying an additional 496,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.72.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $61.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

