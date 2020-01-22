JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,699 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 820,208 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc.
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc.
BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co.
BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co.
BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
Procter & Gamble Co Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co
Procter & Gamble Co Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 440 Shares of Pfizer Inc.
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 440 Shares of Pfizer Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report