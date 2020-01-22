Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,892.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,826.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc.
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc.
BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co.
BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co.
BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
Procter & Gamble Co Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co
Procter & Gamble Co Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 440 Shares of Pfizer Inc.
DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 440 Shares of Pfizer Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report