Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,892.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,826.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

