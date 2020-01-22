Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,892.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,826.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,816.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

