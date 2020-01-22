Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

