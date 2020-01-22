Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.