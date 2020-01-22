Lincoln Capital LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

