Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,589,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,454.26.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,482.25 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,480.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,377.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,259.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

