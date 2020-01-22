Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

