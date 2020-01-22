Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 557 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Chevron stock opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.42 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.