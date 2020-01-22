Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.