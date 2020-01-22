Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,454.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,482.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,480.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,377.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,259.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

