Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 191 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $686,060,000 after acquiring an additional 602,772 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $245,461,000 after acquiring an additional 968,802 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.