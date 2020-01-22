Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $131,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $159,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,862,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,779,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,070,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.20.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 841.80% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

