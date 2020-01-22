Advisors Preferred LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.07% of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TOLZ opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

