Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 228,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after purchasing an additional 862,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,346,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 73,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

NYSE CFG opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

