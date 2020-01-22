Advisors Preferred LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 262,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 71,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. LGI Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.44.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

