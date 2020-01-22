Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $128,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 127.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total value of $71,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Barclays reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $835.13 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $588.22 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $790.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

