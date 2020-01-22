Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 230.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.84.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $499,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

