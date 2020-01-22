Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Allegion by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

ALLE stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $129.95.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $2,068,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.