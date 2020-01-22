Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,608,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 979.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 710,804 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $20,995,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $21,150,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HI opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HI shares. ValuEngine raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

