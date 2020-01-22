Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,841,000 after buying an additional 813,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,953,000 after acquiring an additional 195,821 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,456,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,991,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,507,000 after acquiring an additional 127,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

