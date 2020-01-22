Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,892.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,826.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,816.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

