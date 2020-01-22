Decatur Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after buying an additional 1,528,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $142.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.