739 Shares in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 69.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. Toyota Motor Corp has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

