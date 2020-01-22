2,256 Shares in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 87.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,178,000 after acquiring an additional 673,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 231,113 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,656,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,328,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BWXT opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $61,500.00. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $224,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

