Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International during the second quarter valued at $23,623,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 414,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after buying an additional 270,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,931,000 after buying an additional 95,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 90,248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 77,132 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Longbow Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. Anixter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

