-$0.12 EPS Expected for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.45. Redfin has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $115,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $3,307,730 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

