Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Given $39.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $39.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BATRA shares. FBN Securities began coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $29.51 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $302.31 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 243,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,662,056.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.