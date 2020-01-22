Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

