$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. Everi reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRI. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $386,363. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 409,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Everi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $2,344,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everi by 141.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 949,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.