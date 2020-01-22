Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPI. ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 130,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

FPI opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 million, a PE ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.