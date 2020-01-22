Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $447.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

