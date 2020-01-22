Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Caretrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $3,454,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

