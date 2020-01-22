DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 180 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,358,000 after buying an additional 1,078,726 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,382,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,011,000 after buying an additional 1,014,960 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,497,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY stock opened at $331.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $260.66 and a twelve month high of $332.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.