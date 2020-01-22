BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $25.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $332.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $262.26 and a 1 year high of $333.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

