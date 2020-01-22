AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in AT&T by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

