BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 828 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

NYSE DIS opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

